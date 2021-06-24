-
Hudson Swafford shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 150th at 5 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Swafford chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.
