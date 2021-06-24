-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Henrik Norlander in the first round at the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Norlander finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Henrik Norlander hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Norlander's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Norlander hit his tee shot 276 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
