-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.
-
-