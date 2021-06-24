-
-
Harris English putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Zach Johnson, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Harris English had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, English's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, English reached the green in 4 and rolled a 35-foot putt saving par. This put English at 2 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, English chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
-
-