Harold Varner III shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, and John Pak are tied for 8th at 3 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, Varner III hit his 101 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
