Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
Lebioda tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
