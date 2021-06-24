-
-
Guido Migliozzi rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Migliozzi finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Guido Migliozzi got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Guido Migliozzi to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Migliozzi's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Migliozzi's 71 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Migliozzi had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 1 under for the round.
-
-