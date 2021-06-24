-
Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Grayson Murray hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Murray chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Murray at even for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Murray had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Murray's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Murray's 94 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.
