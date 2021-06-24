  • Garrick Higgo putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Garrick Higgo makes a 22-foot putt to salvage bogey on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo curls in 22-footer at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Garrick Higgo makes a 22-foot putt to salvage bogey on the par-3 8th hole.