Garrick Higgo putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo curls in 22-footer at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Garrick Higgo makes a 22-foot putt to salvage bogey on the par-3 8th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Garrick Higgo had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Higgo hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo's his second shot went 6 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
