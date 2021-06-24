-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 130th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Molinari got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
-
-