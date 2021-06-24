-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 140th at 4 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Grillo's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 over for the round.
