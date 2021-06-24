-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 140th at 4 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Frittelli's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
