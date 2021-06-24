  • Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

