Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sinks a 17-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson got a double bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
