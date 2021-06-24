-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, and Tom Lewis are tied for 9th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Ghim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
