Doc Redman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Redman hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
