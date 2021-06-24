-
Denny McCarthy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, and Tom Lewis are tied for 9th at 3 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 431-yard par-4 third, McCarthy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, McCarthy hit his 75 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
