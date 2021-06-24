-
Davis Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Davis Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 over for the round.
