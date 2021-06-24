-
-
David Lipsky shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
David Lipsky uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, David Lipsky lands his 151-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lipsky hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lipsky had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lipsky's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
Lipsky got a double bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 4 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
-
-