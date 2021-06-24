-
David Hearn shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, Kevin Stadler, Cameron Smith, John Pak, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 9th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hearn had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hearn's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hearn hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hearn hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 13th. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hearn chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
