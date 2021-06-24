  • Danny Lee putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Danny Lee lands his 300-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Danny Lee lands his 300-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.