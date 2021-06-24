-
-
Danny Lee putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Danny Lee drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Danny Lee lands his 300-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 96th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Danny Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lee chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Lee hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
Lee hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
-
-