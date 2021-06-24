-
D.J. Trahan shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Trahan's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Trahan tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 68 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
