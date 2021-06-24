-
Chris Kirk putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Chris Kirk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, and John Pak are tied for 8th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Chris Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kirk's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.
