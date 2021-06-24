-
Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Zach Johnson, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
