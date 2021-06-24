-
Chesson Hadley shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Hadley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hadley got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Hadley to 4 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hadley hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.
