Chase Seiffert shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seiffert hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Seiffert's his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Seiffert's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
