Chase Koepka shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to know: Chase Koepka
Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Chase Koepka spent some time with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt during a home driving range session. Together they talk about the state of his game, what he’s working on and how his brother Brooks has inspired him moving forward.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Chase Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Koepka got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Koepka hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Koepka's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Koepka hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Koepka had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
