-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, and Tom Lewis are tied for 9th at 3 under.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
Hoffman missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
Hoffman tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
-
-