June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Carlos Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at even-par for the round.
