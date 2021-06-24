-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, and John Pak are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tringale's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Tringale's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tringale hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
