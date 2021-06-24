-
Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Sepp Straka are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Smith had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Smith's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Smith chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Smith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
