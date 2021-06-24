-
Cameron Percy finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, and John Pak are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the par-4 first, Percy's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Percy had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Percy's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
