June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 98th at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Kramer Hickok, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Pan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green fifth, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Pan hit his 72 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Pan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
