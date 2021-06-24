-
Byeong Hun An posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Byeong Hun An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, An had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
