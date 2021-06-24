-
Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson gets up-and-down for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Watson got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Watson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Watson's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
