-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau curls in 19-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Zach Johnson, Kramer Hickok, and Sepp Straka are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
-
-