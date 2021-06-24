-
Brooks Koepka comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's impressive approach leads to birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brooks Koepka lands his 144-yard approach from the rough 6 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Koepka finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Brooks Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Koepka's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Koepka's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
