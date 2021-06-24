-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 135th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Burgoon's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-