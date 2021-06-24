-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; and Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Sepp Straka are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Brice Garnett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
-
-