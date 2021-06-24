-
Brian Stuard rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard's impressive tee shot yields eagle at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard lands his 297-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stuard finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Brian Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Stuard's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a 297-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 8-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
