  • Brian Stuard rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard lands his 297-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard's impressive tee shot yields eagle at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brian Stuard lands his 297-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.