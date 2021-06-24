-
Brian Harman putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.
