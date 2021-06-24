-
Brian Gay shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brian Gay hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
