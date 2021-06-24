-
Brendon Todd comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Todd finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Brendon Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Todd's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Todd chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
