Brendan Steele comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Brendan Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Steele hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Steele at 2 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
