Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker dials in approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker lands his 137-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Snedeker's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Snedeker had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
