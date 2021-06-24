-
-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 116th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hagy's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
-
-