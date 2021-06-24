  • 7-over 77 by Bo Van Pelt in first round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt holes short birdie putt at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole.