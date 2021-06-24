-
7-over 77 by Bo Van Pelt in first round of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day in 153rd at 7 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.
