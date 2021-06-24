-
Beau Hossler putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Beau Hossler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Henrik Norlander, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Beau Hossler's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hossler's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 5 under for the round.
