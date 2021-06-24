-
Austin Eckroat shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Features
Austin Eckroat walk-and-talk at Travelers
Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Austin Eckroat played a practice round at TPC River Highlands while talking about his friendship with Viktor Hovland, how grateful he is for PGA TOUR University and what his goals are moving forward.
Austin Eckroat hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Eckroat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Eckroat's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Eckroat chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.
Eckroat tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 over for the round.
