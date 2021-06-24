-
-
Austin Cook shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Austin Cook hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 139th at 4 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cook to 2 over for the round.
After a 228 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Cook chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 5 over for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 6 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 5 over for the round.
-
-