Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri sinks 8-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes a 8-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole.
Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lahiri had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lahiri's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lahiri's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
